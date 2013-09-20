ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of absence of Ministers from the National Assembly session. The PM, who is currently on a tour of Turkey, has sought details from his Chief Whip on the issue.
He has also directed his Political Secretary Asif Kirmani to ensure presence of all the Ministers, and submit a report to him.
