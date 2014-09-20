KARACHI - Stocks closed lower amid cautious activity ahead of SBP policy rate decision tomorrow.

At local equity market benchmark KSE-100 share index off 78.36 points or 0.26 percent to end the day at 30015.80 points compared to the 30094.16 points of the previous day.

Ahsan Mehanti analyst at Arif Habib Corp said dismal current account deficit data that crossed over $1.373b for July-Aug ‘14 against $580m, pending over Rs230b circular debt in energy sector and impact of floods losses in Punjab played a catalyst role in bearish activity at KSE.

KSE-Allshare index off by 34.39 points or 0.16 percent to close the trading at 22011.88 points, KSE-30 index shed by 82.22 points or 0.40 percent to close the session at 20611.99 points while KMI-30 index misplaced 251.01 points or 0.51 percent to finish the session at 48868.74 points.

Trading took place in 412 companies where gainers beat the losers 238 to 157 while the value of 17 stocks remained intact. Unilever Foods was the biggest price gainer of the day up by Rs 417.15 to Rs 8767.15 followed by Sanofi-Aventis added Rs 37.52 to Rs 787.94. Rafhan Maize XD and Nestle Pak.XD were the top price losers of the day decreased by Rs 210.41 to Rs 11024.59 and Rs 30.01 to Rs 7849.99.

Equity dealer said weekend profit taking was seen however market maintained its 30,000 points level. Investors also remained on the sidelines ahead of the Monetary Policy to be announced on Sep 20th.

Majority expects no change in the policy rate. LPCL remained active amid continued investors’ interest.

The day turnover of market was 150.224 million shares after opening at 186.646 million shares and the value of traded shares was declined to Rs 5.220 billion from Rs 8.259 billion. The capitalisation of the market maintained at Rs 6.997 trillion after opening at Rs 7.009 trillion of a day earlier.

Active list was topped by Lafarge Pak with 18.650 million shares shed Re 0.08 to Rs 17.04. Summit Bank was the second highest on volume chart with 10.177 million shares as it closed at Rs 3.60 after opening at 3.17. It was followed by Dewan Cement with 10.173 million shares up by Re 0.93 to Rs 7.03, Pak Elektron Ltd with 6.353 million shares grew by Re 0.26 to Rs 29.66 and Amtex Limited with 4.487 million shares extended by Re 0.15 to Rs 3.38.