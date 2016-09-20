JERUSALEM - A Palestinian shot by police during a stabbing attack against Israeli officers in the West Bank city of Hebron died of his wounds Monday, a hospital statement said. His accomplice was shot dead on the spot earlier Monday. The statement said the Palestinian was "brought to Shaare Zedek hospital in critical condition" and "died of his injuries". He was one of two Palestinians who attempted to stab Israeli border police near a flashpoint holy site in the city in the occupied West Bank, police said. The Palestinian health ministry named the two men as Mohanned Al-Rajabi, 21, and Ameer Al-Rajabi, 17, but did not say if they were close relatives.