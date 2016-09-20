Islamabad - The residents of the federal capital appreciated the special cleanliness operation conducted by the Sanitation Directorate of the CDA on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

The residents of the different sectors of the Islamabad told that the first ever Metropolitan Corporation of the Islamabad has come up to the expectation of the people.

During this special operation workers of the Sanitation Directorate have collected and disposed off offals, entrails and other waste material of more than 55,000 sacrificial animals.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz visited different sectors, model towns and urban areas to inspect arrangements made by the Sanitation Directorate in connection with special cleanliness operation. On this occasion, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Director Sanitation, officers of other relevant formations and local representatives were also present.

While appreciating the arrangements of cleanliness operation Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that for the first time all staff and officers of relevant formations participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion and for this reason the operation remained successful and efforts of officials and officers in this regard are commendable. He said that cooperation of the resident of the city was among the key factor for making this operation a success. He also visited different areas of the city on the second and the third day and directed Sanitation Directorate to make this operation more successful.

During the visit, Chief Officer MCI, Asad Mehboob Kiyani and Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri apprised the Mayor of that according to action plan 35 deep ditches and trenches were dug up at 18 different locations the city where the remains and offals of sacrificial animals were disposed off scientifically.

He was apprised that in order to make this operation a success, Islamabad was divided into six (06) zones. Zone- I include the areas of F-5, F-6, Blue Area and Bari Imam while zone – II comprises upon Faisal Mosque, E-7, F-7, F-8, and G-8. Similarly, areas of sector F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif etc, Zone-IV G-9, G-10, G-11 etc, Zone-V includes the areas of sector H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10/2, I-11, whereas Zone VI Highway, Model village Humak, Shehzad Town, Rawal Town and Margalla Town.

Leaves of entire staff of sanitation directorate were cancelled to meet the gigantic task and officials and officers of Sanitation Directorate served in the field on emergency basis.

More than 2000 sanitary workers including sweepers, supervisory staff, contractor’s staff and officers have actively participated in the cleanliness drive.