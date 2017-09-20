LAHORE - Punjab Assembly witnessed rare incident of adjournment of session after brief proceedings for 15 minutes on Tuesday.

First time in the history of PA, session was adjourned on pointing quorum not owned by both the opposition and the treasury.

Session started one hour and 15 minutes beyond the schedule with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During question hour on Local Government and Community Development Department, Minister Manshaullah Butt was answering to a query of Opposition legislator Khadija Umar when the chair ruled hearing voice of quorum.

Opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that no one from his side has pointed quorum. Rana Arshad supported the argument of Opposition leader, saying it was fire alarm.

Insisting that somebody has pointed quorum, he asked the PA staff to count legislators in the House. As the quorum remained incomplete even after break for 15 minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Wednesday (today) at 10am.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed accused the chair of rescuing Minister for LG&CD from difficult supplementary questions.

Like the previous sitting when the session was adjourned due to lack of quorum, the Opposition leader could not give input on legal and Constitutional aspects of passage of resolution in favour of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. During the sitting on last Friday, the chair allowed debate on legal aspects of passage of resolution owing to Opposition pressure. But it could not happen due to premature adjournment of session on Monday and Tuesday.