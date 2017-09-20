KARACHI - Member Sindh Assembly, belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Tariq Masood Arain, along with 20 others, were booked for allegedly manhandling Pak Army hawaldar and snatching weapons from him here in the limits of Darakshan police station on Tuesday.

Police registered an FIR No 485/17 under Sections 186, 147, 148, 149, 337-II, 324 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of a staffer of Karachi Corps V.

Police officials said that complainant Hawaldar Fahimullah Jan, posted with Karachi Corps Commander’s family, in his statement had stated that over a dozen armed men beat him up and two others, Arif and Ali Jan, on September 16 on Khayaban-e-Mujahid, DHA.

In his recorded statement to the police, he said that he, two of his colleagues and driver Muhammad Altaf were escorting the family of Karachi Crops Commander on September 16 when four men in a silver-coloured car tried to enter the VVIP squad.

”The army squad signalled the car to stop for the purpose of checking during which two of the occupants were identified as Moon and Asad. One of them called some Tariq who sent two vehicles carrying 15 to 18 men armed with sub-machine guns to the spot,” said police while quoting the complainant’s statement recorded in the FIR.

Police officials said that the complainant identified one of the vehicles as a black SUV and claimed that the armed men soon after arrival started beating him and others army staffer and threatened to kill them. He said that boys and another person, Jahangir, injured him and others and snatched two official weapons from them.

Following the incident, the army personnel went to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities and afterwards went to the Darakshan police station to lodge an FIR.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that armed men were the guards of PPP MPA and manhandled them at his behest.

Darakshan SHO Aurangzeb Khattab said that a case had been registered while further investigation was underway.

PPP MPA reportedly went into hiding after the incident as his cellphone remained switched off despite several attempts to contact him.