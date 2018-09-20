New Delhi - Indian Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu once again asserted that his hug to Pakistan's army chief has been blown out of proportion, reported Press Trust of India.

Targeting the BJP on Wednesday, he said that it was just a "jhappi" (hug) and "not a Rafale deal". The cricketer-turned-politician's Congress party has been attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over the Rafale fighter jet deal and alleged a scam worth several crores in the matter.

After Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the gesture was demoralising for soldiers in India, Sidhu told a group of journalists, "You start raking up this issue again. Sidhu has become such an important person that the defence minister makes a statement...It was just a 'jhappi' (hug)...It is not a conspiracy, 'jhappi' is not Rafale deal, 'jhappi' is not firing bullets at Gursikhs."

"You are not talking about sentiments of Sikhs and you have blown the one-second emotional hug out of proportion. Is it a conspiracy?" he asked.

On Tuesday, Ms Sitharaman said that Navjot Singh Sidhu's gesture of hugging Pakistan's army chief impacted soldiers back home, adding that the Punjab minister could have "avoided it".

Sidhu courted controversy by hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in of Imran Khan as Prime Minister last month.

Sidhu asked whether players will not shake hands when a cricket match takes place between India and Pakistan. "Do not shake hands when there is going to be a cricket match between India and Pakistan. Will you not shake hands? If Pakistan PM, who is a good man and had played several matches here, shakes hands with Indian team or hugs player like Virat (Kohli), will he show his back to him," he said.

 