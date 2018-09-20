Share:

LAHORE - Iqbal Town Investigation police smashed 26 gangs and recovered amount more than Rs. 11.1 million during last three months. Iqbal Town Investigation SP Bilal Zafar said that division's investigation police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 131 court absconders during the period, whereas 166 POs of category B were also arrested during July to September. He said that the police also arrested 132 targeted offenders involved in 31 cases of various crimes besides recovering Rs 550,000 from the accused. Iqbal Town police had been taking stern action against the criminals involved in street crime and all out efforts were being made for arrest of the accused.