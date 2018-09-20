Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission has sealed 47 private hospitals for lacking basic healthcare facilities.

As per the official communiqué, the KP HealthCare Commission sealed the private hospitals due to lack of blood banks and Intensive Care Units in these hospitals.

It said that Director Operations, Muhammad Arsalan took the action on the direction of Chief Executive KP Health Care Commission, Azhar Sardar. It said that the Director Operations inspected 287 private hospitals out which 47 were sealed due to lack of blood banks and Intensive Care Units. It said that the commission also issued notice to 116 private hospitals for having sub standard blood banks and Intensive Care Units.

The officials said that the commission had earlier given notice to the private hospitals of the province to ensure standard blood banks and Intensive Care Units in the hospitals for provision of better treatment to the people in the hospitals.

However, the commission warned that actions against the hospitals would continue and they would be permanently sealed, if they failed to comply with the directions of the commission regarding provision of standard basic facilities to patients.

MEDICAL, DENTAL COLLEGES’ ENTRY TEST ON 30TH

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in his capacity as the chair of the ETEA Board of Governors has accorded an approval for the re-scheduling of medical and dental colleges entry test for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. September 30 has been approved as the new date for the test.

The decision was taken in the light of a summary moved by the higher education department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Warnings of heavy rains and thunderstorms by the MET office on September 23 led to the request for change of test date.

The difficulty in logistic arrangements for the test due to security measures during Muharram was also cited as a reason for the proposed change.

Students should take note that the test will be conducted on September 30 from 0900 till 1200 hours at Islamia Collegiate Ground Peshawar, Haripur University Haripur, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat, Gomal Medical College New Building Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Wali Khan University Garden Campus Mardan, Cadet College Kohat, and Malakand University Chakdarah Lower Dir.

KMU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad has reiterated KMU’s commitment to a smooth conduct of the test. He said that the KMU is mindful of the extraordinary circumstances that the candidates and their parents have had to face due to the rescheduling of the test this year.

He explained that these measures have been taken to conduct the test in desirable conditions to give the candidates the best possible environment to take the test.