Share:

KHANEWAL - District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the processions and Majalis of Muharramul Haram, particularly of Ashura.

He told the media that there were held 21 processions and 119 Majalis on 8th Muharram. "They were protected by 300 policemen, 119 Qaumi Razakars, and 300 volunteers." The DPO appreciated the police teams for brilliant performance in Muharram. "Security to the life and belongings of the common man is the police's first priority," he stated. He also appreciated the role played by the media during Muharram. "With the cooperation of the members of peace committee, license holders of processions, media and civil society members, Ashura-e-Muharram will pass peacefully," he expressed optimism.

Man slaughtered

Unidentified suspects slaughtered a man when he was asleep at his house in suburban village Sidhun Chak 51 here the other night.

According to police, deceased Mohsin Bhatti was asleep at his house when some unidentified suspects entered the house and killed him by slitting his throat.