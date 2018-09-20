Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Ikhlaq inspected the routes of the Muharram processions to be taken out here on Youm-e-Ashur, and sought public cooperation to ensure peace on the occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir gave briefing to the provincial minister about Muharram security arrangements. He said that a Muharram Control Room had also been established at Sialkot DC Office to monitor the law and order situation round-the-clock.

The minister expressed satisfaction on the security measures. He also sought active cooperation of all the segments of the society in promoting religious harmony, peace, brotherhood and unity during Muharram.

The DC told the provincial minister that the district administration had also chalked out a foolproof disaster management plan to avert any untoward incident during Muharram. He said that CCTV cameras had also been affixed in and around all Imambargahs and routes of the processions. He said that the representatives of 32 departments were monitoring the security situation round-the-clock.

He added the mobile phone services will remain suspended in Sialkot district on 9th and 10th Muharram in a bid to avert any untoward incident. The DC said that the district administration had also chalked out an alternative communication plan for 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Meanwhile, the police and para-military troops staged a flag march on roads in sensitive declared areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsil. They patrolled to ensure peace and law and order in Sialkot district.

Moreover, the DC said 2000 policemen have been deputed to safeguard the Imambargahs and routes of processions. He said the district police were implementing a foolproof security plan to ensure peace and complete sectarian harmony in Sialkot district during Muharram.

As many as 154 Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions will be taken out in Sialkot district amid tight security. Hundreds of the Majaalis would also be held in different parts of Sialkot district where the Zakireen will highlight the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family for the cause of Islam at Karbala.

The processions would be terminated at the main Imambargahs in Imam Sahib Chowk, Adda Pasruriyan and the other Zuljinnah processions coming from the different areas will merge in the main processions at Chowk Shaheedaan Sialkot city.

Thousands of the mourners will walk in the processions and express their grief by wailing and beating their chests and flagellating themselves with hands and knife-fitted chains.

Religious scholars will also highlight the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of justice and righteousness. Water and milk Sabeels will also be set up to quench the thirst of the mourners, in stark contrast to the situation of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who were denied even a drop of water by their heartless enemies.