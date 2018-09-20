Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least two security personnel were martyred and another was critically injured when some unidentified militants sprayed bullets at their vehicle in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the Levies personnel were on their routine duty when they came under attack in the Main Market area of Qila Saifullah, a district in the Balochistan province.

The attackers, riding on motorcycles, managed to flee from the scene following the attack, said the police.

After the attack, law enforcement agencies and rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Qila Saifullah Hospital in the district. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Akram and Munir.

The police cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation in the surroundings to apprehend the on-the-run militants.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. No group or person has claimed the attack yet.

On Tuesday, security forces foiled a major terrorist bid in Balochistan and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation. Meanwhile, at least 265 anti-state militants from various banned organisations have laid down arms and surrendered to the government in the province.