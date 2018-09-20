Share:

KARACHI - Karachi-Electric (KE) on Wednesday informed the Sindh High Court that it will provide compensations to the victim’s family in a case pertaining to alleged falling of live electricity wire on an eight-year-old boy, whose both arms had to be amputated to save his life.

The details of agreement was submitted before a division bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar while hearing a bail applications filed by the accused.

Applicant’s counsel has informed the bench that a settlement has been made between KE and the victim’s boy family, wherein the K-Electric authority will provide compensations and other facilities to the victim and his family. The court was informed that KE has initiated a proposed agreement for the welfare and the better treatment of the minor victim.

According to the proposed agreement, K-Electric will pay Rs 5 million cash as compensation which is offered by the Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric before the Standing Committee of Senate.

The KE authority pleaded the Chief Justice of SHC to constitute a medical board to determine whether suitable and proper treatment to the minor victim’s available locally or internationally including estimated coasts of treatment, travelling and boarding charges medical expenses, day to day expenses which as salary of a 24-hour nurse/care, cost of living etc and also to inform the high court the number of surgeries/procedures required till the age of growth of the minor victim.

The counsel has also submitted that in the light of the findings of the medical board KE will bear all medical expenses for bionic/prosthetic installation of arms and arms change till the age of growth of the minor victim (along with travel with parents and accommodation).

The KE authority has also offered to pay Rs 100,000 per month to cover the coasts of living of the victim, as he requires round the clock attendant/Nurse, due to the nature of his permanent disability.

The K-Electric will pay for all the educational expenses of the victim up till Master’s Degree in any institute of Pakistan (books, fees, accommodation, uniform etc). However in case if the minor goes abroad for higher education the K-electric will bear the cost of said foreign education to the extent of the expenses incurred on any reputable instate of Pakistan.

The CEO of KE will also provide employment to the minor in their organization after the completion of his studies. The victim family will be provided free meter with a monthly usage of 300 units for their needs of electronic appliances, air conditioner and heater as offered the CEO of KE before the Standing Committee of Senate. It was also insured in the agreement that the change in the management and administration of K-Electric will not have any effect on this understanding/agreement and the same will remain in force regardless of any management change.

The court was also informed that the complainant agreed to withdraw the case. The court directed the counsel to submit the detail of the agreement before the trail court. On September 15, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Malir) dismissed the applications of the accused sought confirmation of the interim bail.

Several officials of the power utility along with three employees of a private power company have been booked for their alleged negligence that led to falling of the live electric wire on Mohammad Umar on Aug 25 in Gadap.

On Sept 4, nine KE officials, including Riaz Ahmed Nizamani, general manager (maintenance); Zamir Ahmed Sheikh, deputy general manager; Saqib Abbas, deputy general manager; Nisar Ahmed, manager (maintenance); Arsalan, supervisor; Syed Shah Nawaz, shift incharge; Raza Hussain, assistant engineer; Shaukat Mangi, shift incharge; and Imran Aslam were granted interim pre-arrest bail.