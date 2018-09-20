Share:

ISLAMABAD - Members of opposition benches in Senate on Wednesday demanded establishment of an authoritative commission to conduct impartial inquiry into the alleged rigging of general elections held in July this year.

Senators Javed Abbasi of PML-N, Jahanzaib Jamaldini of Balochistan National Party and Usman Khan Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party on points of order raised the issue shortly after the Upper House resumed its session with Presiding Officer Sitara Ayaz in the chair.

According to them, the commission should be authoritative enough to conduct impartial inquiry into these allegations and should comprise the representatives of both houses of the parliament.

However, taking the floor, Leader of the House Shibli Faraz said the government has already agreed in principle to constitute a committee that will look into the alleged irregularities during the Elections 2018.

Earlier, Senator Keshoo Bai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) presented a report regarding missing persons in Sindh and other areas of the country on behalf of Chairman Functional Committee on Human Rights Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Another report was laid before the House by Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik on monitoring and inquiry of the committee on General Elections 2018.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2018 was laid before the House. State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the bill on behalf of Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The Presiding Officer referred the bill to the standing committee concerned.

Later, responding to a calling attention notice regarding forcible acquisition of land in Mozahs Tamma and Mohrian of District Islamabad, State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said the approval for a housing society at that site was given by the then Prime Minister in 2012.

The previous government had imposed Section 4 to acquire the land. He said that current government has nothing to do with this matter and it is not forcefully evicting the people.

The notice was moved by Senator Kulsoom Perveen, chair referred this matter to Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

ELECTION ON SENATE VACANT SEAT ON OCT 3

APP adds: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday said that the last date for publication of revised list of candidates for election on vacant Senate general seat from Punjab will be September 24.

According to ECP, the last date for disposal of appeals by the tribunal will be September 20 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be September 25. The election will be held on October 3.

The public notice by Returning Officer inviting nomination papers were issued on September 11 while the last date for filing of nomination papers by the candidates with the Returning Officer was September 13.

The date for publication of names of the nominated candidates was September 14 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers was September 16.

The last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations was September 18.

The seat has fallen vacant, due to resignation tendered by Ch Mohammad Sarwar and the ECP has fixed the schedule of election process under which the polling will be held at Provincial Assembly building, Lahore.