ISLAMABAD - Following the suspension of terms of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt.(Retd) Mohammad Safdar by Islamabad High Court, National Accountability Bureau decided to move the Supreme Court against the decision.

The decision was made in a meeting held in the chair of NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javid Iqbal and necessary directions were given in this regard. The Chairman asked the NAB prosecution team to secure the attested copies of the IHC judgement at the earliest.

Earlier, the IHC had suspended sentences of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retd) Safdar in Avenfield reference.

Suspending their terms Justice Athar Minallah directed Nawaz Sharif, Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz to furnish surety bond of Rs0.5 million each so that they could be released on bail.