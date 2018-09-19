Share:

Islamabad-The Arid Agriculture University (AAU) has again started admissions in dozens of its programs in violation of Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) recommendations, The Nation learned on Wednesday.

The HEC Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) in its comprehensive report had recommended the university administration to halt further intake in 80percent of its research program.

A senior official talking to The Nation said that the university administration despite clear directions by HEC has started admitting the students in the said program for the fall semester.

The official said that a large number of prospectuses of almost all programs from which the university was barred from admission have been sold to students.

Each prospectus is priced more than Rs1000 and the university administration is ‘misguiding’ the students regarding the status of the program and is ready to collect huge fee despite the HEC has not officially allowed the administration for the admission.

The university has 69 PhD and MPhil programs; in QAA report 43 were found not meeting the HEC-set criteria.

The programs included were Agriculture Economic, Agriculture Engineering, Biotechnology, Biology, Economics, Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine and Surgery, Veterinary Microbiology, Veterinary Parasitology, Agriculture Extension, Animal Breeding and Genetics (PhD), Animal Nutrition (PhD), Anthropology, Biochemistry, Veterinary Surgery, Food Safety and Quality Management, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Livestock Management, Management Sciences, Poultry Sciences, Computer Sciences(Ms), Education, Entomology (Msc hons) , Remote Sensing and GIS (Ms) , Sociology, Soil Sciences (Msc) , Wildlife (MPhil) , Zoology (MPhill), Environmental Sciences (MPhill) , Food Technology (Msc Hons), Forestry (MPhill) and Plant Pathology (Msc. Hons).

The mentioned programs were not meeting the set standard of student-teacher ratio which is a compulsory condition by the HEC to start any program in the university.

Sources informed The Nation that university administration was running from pillar to post to get the positive nod from HEC to start the admissions in the program, and finally started without the regulatory body permission.

“At-least two meetings had been held between university administration and HEC but the department was not convinced by the university,” said the source.

Source also added that a top official of HEC had strictly directed the university administration not to take further admissions in the programs.

“The HEC in fact directed the university to submit the fresh data and record of the departments and teachers of the university,” sources said.

Talking to The Nation Pro- Vice Chancellor AAU Sarwat Mirza said that the advertisement of the admissions in the programs was in violation of the HEC directions because the admissions were announced after the QAA released its report in August. The team had visited the university earlier in February.

He said that HEC had not shared the QAA recommendations earlier regarding student-supervisor ratio and university had to announce the admissions for the fall semester.

The Pro-VC confirmed the meetings held between university administration and HEC and said that the regulatory body has sought the fresh data of departments and students of the university.

However, he said that the HEC had not directed the university in written form to stop taking admissions in programs. He said that “the issue is still under consideration and the university will not violate the criteria of the HEC”.

Spokesperson HEC Aayesha Ikram talking to The Nation said if an admission is made by the university in violations of the guidelines provided by the higher education commission, the university will have to pay three times the fee to the applicant.

The nine members HEC QAA inspection team had mentioned in their report that the university is lacking the required faculty for the offered programs and there is no proper mechanism to categorize the publication of PhD students.

The inspection team also found that the record of the admission test was not available in student files and the university administration was violating many rules of HEC in admission of students to PhD programs and awarding them degrees, said the report.

The details available said the university has 30 PhD programs and 437 students while the qualified number of PhD faculty is 137. Similarly in MPhill, the university has 39 programs with 20182 students and qualified number of MPHILL/MS faculty is 75.