I wish to appreciate the efforts of local police to save the life of a nine-year-old girl who was about to marry a 15-year-old boy by force of her stepfather in Luddan town of Vehari district. According to a report Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Budh Ghulam, had planned to marry off his nine-year-old stepdaughter A* with the 15-year-old son of his cousin Kashif luckily the local police took the appreciable step on right time to save a life.

In Pakistan, early marriages have time and again been proven to give rise to multiple problems: from stunted children, poor health of women — especially those rearing children at a young age, depriving young girls of their right to education and choice, among other things. In an era where educating girls is not only important to empower them but also leads to economic development, it is unfortunate that the committee has rejected the bill. The civil society also needs to work towards eradicating certain false assumptions in our culture, such as that religion sanctions child marriage. This seminar is a step in the positive direction but we hope that our lawmakers also take notice and amend child marriage laws.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, September 3.