Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, Dr Shaida Mohammad Abdali, resigned during Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's visit to India on Wednesday.

The Ambassador announced his resignation on Twitter, at the end of President Ashraf Ghani's one-day visit to Delhi.

"Serving my country for years in India, I felt the need to return and serve my country from within," Dr Abdali wrote.

According to Indian media, the timing of Dr Abdali's resignation has strengthened speculation that he has differences with the Ghani government and will run for office on return.








