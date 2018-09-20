Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Senior most officer of the Income Tax group Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan has started performing duty after assuming office of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Provincial Taxes) AJK here the other day.

He was performing as Commissioner (Appellant) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Islamabad on deputation for last many years before his recent transfer to his parent Inland Revenue Department and posting as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Provincial Taxes), AJK.

Sardar Zafar Mahmud had joined the AJK Income Tax Department after qualifying CSS exam in 1996. He served on various important positions in the AJK and was his services were requisitioned by FBR in 2010.

After the passage of the 13th amendment to Act 1974 the Interim Constitution of AJK, he was recalled by the AJK Prime Minister and posted as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Provincial Taxes), Azad Jammu Kashmir.