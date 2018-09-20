Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan welcomed the Islamabad High Court decision for suspending the sentences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and Captain (Retd) Safdar.

In a statement, Asfandyar said that suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Avenfield reference is the victory of democracy. He said that previous decision against Nawaz Sharif was based on political victimisation.

He said that political leadership was expecting justice from the court and today they gave its verdict completely based on justice and impartiality. He hoped that the country’s institution would work independently to strengthen democracy in the country.

He said that every organ of the state should work in its own sphere to flourish the system as per the constitution and any political victimisation of the political leadership would cause anarchy and instability in the country.

He said that the political leadership should jointly work for rule of law and elimination of corruption. He said that release of Nawaz Sharif was a defeat for the people who oppose democracy in the country.