Kabul - Atif Mashal has resigned as chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), with three-and-a-half years of his five-year term still remaining. Mashal took over the job in January 2017. He has confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the Afghanistan government is assigning him another mission, which he will begin shortly. Aziz Ullah Fazale, the former ACB vice-chairman and adviser, will replace Mashal. Fazale has been associated with Afghanistan cricket for 16 years and was among the earlier lot of players who established the game in the country. In recent years he has been involved in running the country's domestic and regional set-up.