Share:

KAMALIA - Head of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Maulana Ahmad Ludhianvi has said that his Jamaat always played a positive role to establish peace in the country.

"However," he added, "it does not mean that we should give full freedom to those involved in blasphemous acts against religious personalities." He stated that registration of FIRs and arrests of some speakers on the accusation of blasphemy is praiseworthy.

"If the government agencies perform their duties efficiently, there is no need for protests or rallies," he said. He suggested to the government that a separate place be fixed for the Shia community where they could carry out their activities to avoid any mishap or collision.

He also thanked the Pak Army's role in maintaining peace and preserve the religious sentiments of the people. To a question, he said that he had no interest in holding protest rallies if the institutions work against those involved in blasphemy. He said in this way, the peace atmosphere would establish automatically.

Admin to care for saplings

The saplings planted during the recent tree plantation campaign should be looked after and watered properly, said District Transport Authority Secretary Aqsa Ghafoor. During a visit to the under-development Kamalia General Bus Stand, she inspected the pace of work and condition of the trees planted during the recent tree plantation campaign.

Municipal Committee Chief Officer Rao Hamid Raza, Municipal Officer Infrastructure M Aslam Bhatti, Motor Vehicle Examiner M Amjad Ghauri, and Sanitary Inspector Rab Nawaz Khan accompanied her. "These plants should be documented in a register where the details of the dried up and replacement plants should be listed," he directed.

CASE REGISTERED

Mushtaq Ahmed Shakir, resident of Chak 742 G/B, submitted an application to the Additional Director FIA that M Aleem had taken Rs0.2 million from his nephew on a promise of visa and job in a foreign country. He alleged that the accused reneged on his promise and refused to refund the amount. The FIA additional director started an inquiry against the accused.

Illegal clinics sealed

As directed by Assistant Commissioner Kamalia Shahid Nadeem Rana, Drug Inspector Syed Rizwan Haidar checked various medical stores and clinics the other day. During the checking, he sealed Sanpal Clinic and other clinics that were being run illegally.

Acting on a tip from a police informer, Kamalia City police arrested Sarfraz Ali and Sobia from Mohallah Raza-Abad for committing lewd acts publicly. The police filed a case against them. M Irfan, resident of Mauza 54/2 Tukda, submitted an application to the police that Aftab Hussain and his accomplices attempted to molest his wife when she was alone at home.

The police filed a case.

Maryam Bibi, resident of Chak 739 G/B, submitted a written application to the police that Sony and other persons had been harassing her on phone. Kamalia Saddr police registered a case.