Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday nominated four officers to carry out inspection of agro farm houses in the federal capital in the light of the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The officers have been attached with the Building Control Directorate-I in addition to their own duties for a period of one month. The officers include Syed Ahsan Mehmood, Assistant Director (Arch); Tanveer Tahir, Building Inspector Building Control Directorate-II; Muhammad Saleem, Building Inspector Building Control Directorate-II and Ghulam Hussain, Building Inspector Revenue Directorate, according to an Office Order issued on September 19 by the Human Resource Development Directorate of the CDA.

These officers will assist the high ups at the Building Control Directorate-I in inspection of the agro farm houses to detect any illegality, especially when it comes to the prescribed limit of the covered area in the farm houses.

The SC in August 2018 had upheld a decision by the civic authority which allowed construction on 9,500 square feet of farms in the capital. However, any construction spanning more than the limit would have to be removed within six months. Basements, though, can be kept by paying a fine of Rs 20,000 per square foot.

CDA’s original lease agreement allowed tenants to build single-storey buildings on agro-farms in the capital where the covered area had to range between 2,500 square feet and 4,000 square feet. In 1994, the CDA increased the covered area limit to 10,000 square feet. However, this was frequently abused by tenants who built larger houses on the relatively cheaper farmlands. The SC had taken suo-motu notice of this abuse and directed the CDA to restore 504 farmhouses violating the law to the status of agriculture land by removing the structures.

The owners of the farmhouses, however, appealed the decision in the Supreme Court. In 2017, the apex court referred the case back to the CDA directing it to decide the matter after consulting with the owners. In June 2017, the CDA Board decided to enhance the allowed construction area on the agro farms from 4, 850 square feet to 9,500 square feet. However, this permission was subject to approval from the apex court. The civic body presented its decision to the apex court which upheld it.

The land had been originally awarded to rehabilitate people who had been displaced by the development of the capital city and to ensure that they continued agricultural practices in the rural areas of the city, growing products such as fruits, vegetables and poultry to meet the needs of the capital. However, with the passage of time, the locals sold their farms to influential people who built palatial houses there.

Meanwhile, a team of the CDA’s enforcement directorate carried out an anti-encroachment operation in front of Poly Clinic hospital in which several illegally constructed kiosks were demolished using heavy machinery.

The local police assisted the CDA team on the spot.