Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Wednesday visited different offices in Civil Secretariat and ordered strict implementation on open door policy in government departments.

He directed the officers to keep doors of their offices open for public to resolve their problems. He mentioned that instructions were issued to all departments and deputy commissioners to ensure strict implementation of open door policy, which is yielding positive results.

He ordered the Secretary of Law Department to complete work of Urdu translation of laws as early as possible. He maintained that hard work, honesty, transparency and merit would have to be promoted to improve functioning of government departments.

He added that modern training including IT skills for government functionaries was imperative to meet future challenges.

The chief secretary said that human resource played a pivotal role in progress of any institution, adding that required results could not be obtained without capacity-building of government employees. During the visit, the Chief Secretary ordered the Additional Secretary Social Welfare to ensure better sanitation and hygiene conditions in the canteen. He also visited the Daycare Centre and distributed gifts among children.