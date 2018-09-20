Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that quality of life of the citizens will be improved and that a social change will come about by that.

“Public welfare and prosperity is our commitment and the government will not backtrack from this promise. We will fulfill the promise of change and Punjab will be transformed,” he said during a meeting with MPA Muhammad Naeem Ibrahim.

He said health and education sectors will be transformed according to needs of the people. Prime Minister’s 100-days agenda is the program of progress and prosperity of the country and work is being carried out round the clock for its achievement. Government will also bring less-privileged areas at par with developed localities besides continuing the process of development of these areas. Separately, talking to journalists, the Cm said the vision of prime minister Imran Khan about a new welfare state of Pakistan will be fulfilled.

“The decisions are made with consultations to benefit the people,” he added. “Order has been issued for the audit of schemes of previous tenure. Cabinet sub-committees have been constituted and are working. A ban has also been imposed on the release of funds for new projects of local bodies,” he added.

“We are performing our duties within the legal framework.”

He maintained that performance of anti-corruption establishment is not up to the mark and therefore, instructions have been issued to improve its performance. “Our performance will differentiate us as I remain engaged in performing official assignments from morning till late night. Before assuming the charge of chief ministership, I used to enjoy a little nap daily but now continuously remain busy in disposing of the official work and have no time to rest,” the chief minister added. Buzdar said ample opportunities are available in Punjab to promote the tourism and that the Punjab government will take full benefit of such opportunities. “We will promote tourism by developing beautiful places of southern Punjab. I will spend two days in Multan district every month along with the secretaries to solve the problems of the people, he said.