SIALKOT - Naikapura police arrested its two constables for having links with drug traffickers as they had released a local drug pusher after taking Rs10,000.

Inspector Nouman Buttar of Naikapura police station told the newsmen that both Zaigham Abbas and Asghar Ali were also patronising the drug traffickers.

The police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against them.

ACCIDENTS: As many as 98 people lost their lives while 5,841 sustained serious injuries in separate incidents during the last eight months of 2018 in Sialkot district.

There was manifold increase in fatal road accidents in Sialkot district. According to the official statistics provided by the Rescue 1122 Sialkot, as many as 5208 fatal road accidents occurred in Sialkot district from January 1st, 2018 to August 31,2018, and 50 people lost their lives in these road accidents while 5841 people sustained serious injuries.

As many as 533 incidents of fire eruption were occurred during the last eight months here, in which one person died and 18 sustained serious burn wounds. 273 incidents of quarrelling also occurred in which 14 persons were killed and 389 were injured seriously.

Rescue 1122 officials added that 976 incidents of suicide, attempt to suicide and falling from rooftops occurred in which 16 people were killed and 1075 persons injured. They added that 55 incidents of drowning in canals, rivers and Naullahs were held in which 24 people drowned while 34 people were saved from drowning by the divers of the Rescue 1122 Sialkot. Rescue 1122 rescued 45000 sick people to the local hospitals for emergency treatment, besides, shifting the 254 dead bodies to their homes as well.