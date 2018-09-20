Share:

Lecture on e-filling of tax returns

LAHORE (PR): Tax e-filling expert, advocate Faraz Fazal Sheikh delivered a lecture on "Electronic-Filing of Tax Returns" at Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC).

The lecture was comprised of brief description of terminologies, rules and regulations, common mistakes and misconception regarding electronic filling of income tax returns according to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The lecture was followed by a detailed question answer session during which, he elaborated different issues and confusions related with electronic filling of income tax return and wealth statement by salaried person.

The lecture was attended by officers of Pastic, PMNH and PSF. Pastic DG Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Shaikh presented shield of honour to Faraz Fazal Sheikh.