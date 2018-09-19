Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emilia Clarke had an ‘’existential crisis’’ when she wrapped filming on ‘Game of Thrones’.

The 31-year-old actress stars as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama series, and has admitted she found it ‘’bittersweet’’ when the cast and crew wrapped filming on the show’s eighth and final season - which is due to air in 2019 - earlier this year.

Speaking to E! News alongside co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Jacob Anderson at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Emilia said: ‘’It’s bittersweet, we’ve all done a lot of crying. There’s been a lot of crying on set.’’

To which Nathalie added: ‘’The week after we finished was a really weird week. I just felt kind of disjointed and a bit, like, ‘Ohhh.’ What does my life mean without ‘Game of Thrones’?’’

Emilia then said she felt a ‘’genuine’’ crisis set in when she realised she wouldn’t be heading to the set of the fantasy show ever again.

She said: ‘’Genuine! Existential crisis, like, legit, where you’re like, ‘What?’’’

Meanwhile, Emilia visited the set of ‘Game of Thrones’ for one final time back in June, when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself laid down against some flowers and bid her farewell to the iconic show.

She wrote at the time: ‘’Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade.

‘’It’s been a trip Game of Thrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.’’

Emilia has starred as the mother of dragons since the show’s first episode in 2011, and will be seen on-screen in the role for the last time - alongside co-stars Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Peter Dinklage - next year.