LAHORE - A six-member delegation of the European Conservative and Reformists Group of Parliamentarians Wednesday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and had an interactive session with the LCCI office-bearers.

Head of the delegation Hasns-Olaf Henkel and the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid had detailed discussion about the ongoing economic scenario, GSP Plus Status to Pakistan and trade and economic ties with European Union.

Hasns-Olaf Henkel said that the purpose of the visit is to gain a better understanding of the latest economic and political developments in Pakistan.

He said that textile is the major export-oriented industry of the country. Pakistan needs to enhance the potential in others sectors too. "We see things are improving and getting better. Security condition has much improved now. We feel safe here, Head of the delegation said.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the GSP Plus status was first awarded in 2013 and became effective from 1st January 2014. Much contrary to the expectations, it resulted in only marginal improvement in Pakistan's exports to EU. It is now expected that in next few years, Pakistan will be able to enhance its Exports to EU by a considerable extent using the GSP Plus status.

Tahir said that the award of GSP Plus status for the second time proves that European Parliament has expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved by Pakistan in enacting new laws and developing new institutions for implementation of 27 core conventions.

He said that Pakistan is a responsible state and understands that the continuity of the GSP plus benefits hinges on the effective compliance of the ratified labour Conventions. The country has maintained ratification of the eight ILO fundamental conventions relevant for GSP Plus and has complied with all its reporting obligations.

The LCCI president said that the Government of Pakistan has taken a number of initiatives over the years to ensure compliance of GSP Plus conventions, particularly labour rights.

He said that government has developed a framework for revitalization and restructuring of the labor inspection system and is working with ILO and donors to implement improvements, including through recruitment of inspectors, capacity building and digitization.

Meanwhile, the delegation of European Conservative and Reformists Group of Parliamentarians also visited leading garments units and Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design.

The delegates were satisfied with the security and human rights conditions in Pakistan especially in the garments industry. Javed Akbar Bhatti, Additional Secretary MOC and Riaz Ahmed DG TDAP briefed the delegation regarding Mr. Younas Dhaga's vision for Emerging Pakistan.

The delegates praised the efforts of Ministry of Commerce in image building of Pakistan and the contribution in enhancing the EU Pakistan Bilateral Trade.