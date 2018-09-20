Share:

OKARA - Newly introduced Zigzag firing technology for brick Kilns is better than the old coal-fired technology as the former saves energy and causes lesser pollution, as per foreign experts. A four-member's team of experts including a female from Nepal briefed the local kiln owners about the new technology for the construction of kilns and also to convert existing kilns into new technology.

In the training session, the representatives of the protection of environment department, Natural Energy & Conservation Authorities (NE & CA) and dozens of kiln owners were present. The experts headed by Shyam briefed that with the cooperation of NE&CA, after the Zig Zag technology, the use of coal would be decreased up to 40pc esulting the big decrease in environment pollution as compared to the old natural exhaust of the black smoke. Through the Zigzag technology, the emission of smoke is controlled by the artificial developed system, they said.

The experts briefed the owners about the saving of energy, cost of production with other related aspects of the technology. The Kiln Owners Association representative Salman Azhar Sheikh in the training session said that the new technology would be very beneficial in the coming days but till the complete conversion to the new technology.

He said that across the Punjab there were 10,500 kilns and 200 in Okara district. It has been estimated that the conversion to new technology, a kiln owner has to spend at least Rs2 million which is unaffordable for majority of the owners, he said.

"The environment protection department has strictly ordered to remain out of work from October 20th to 31st December each year to avoid smog. This closure would set jobless 70,000 to 80,000 labours. During the closed period, the rate of bricks would increase by Rs2,000 per thousand.

The most important is that the trading of nearly 50% business of brick industry would also stop. So it is demanded that the closure period should not exceed one month," he said.