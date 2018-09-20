Share:

WAZIRABAD: The elections of Pakistan Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) for 2018-19 were held in which Founder Group's Sajid Khokhar and Sh Iqbal have been elected as chairman and seiner vice chairman respectively. Malik Qasim has already been elected unopposed as vice chairman at Wazirabad. Ten members each from corporate and associate classes used their right to vote. A three-member Election Board consisting of Zafar Iqbal Bhutta, Mirza shoaib Baig and Abid Ali Mughal supervised the elections. Chairman-elect Sajid Khokhar scored 14 votes while his sole rival Haji Naseer Ahmad bagged 6 votes. SVC-elect Sh Iqbal defeated his opponent Jamal Bhutta by 10 votes.–Staff Reporter