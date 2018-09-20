Share:

LAHORE - A very warm welcome was accorded by PML-N workers to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar when they reached Lahore yesterday, after their release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

The special plane carrying them landed at Haj Terminal, old airport, at about 9:35pm. A large number of PML-N workers had already reached there to receive their leaders. Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Pervez Malik along with other party parliamentarians were also present there.

A heavy deployment of police and anti-riot gear was also made at the airport to prevent the overjoyed workers from reaching the prohibited area.

Earlier, four protocol vehicles moved from Jattiumra to the airport to carry and escort the freed leaders, who landed in the city along with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Junaid Safdar, the grandson of Nawaz.

It despite being night time, an even larger number of party activists had gathered outside Jattiumra farmhouse of the Sharifs to take a glimpse of their leaders – who remained jailed for around 68 days.

The excited workers were chanting slogans and waving poster of Nawaz and Maryam. Many of them carried rose petals and garlands to shower them on the freed leaders.

The PML-N Quid, who did not appear in good shape during his recent release on parole for attending his wife’s funeral a few days ago, appeared quite confident and pleased yesterday – though signs of travel fatigue were still apparent on his face.

At the airport, workers broke the restrictions and surrounded Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle. They showered mounds of rose petals on the vehicle of Nawaz, who responded their love and welcome by waving hand.

In response to the workers slogans, Maryam Nawaz also raised her hand to thank them.

Some jubilant workers danced before the vehicle as many others captured the scenes in their cell phones. It was not a planned gathering yet party activists’ exuberance was at a high pitch.

This kept the movement of Nawaz’s motorcade at slow pace and it took him about half an hour to reach the exit point of the airport.

The scene was a reminder of August 2017 when a huge caravan of Nawaz Sharif had travelled through GT Road, after the Supreme Court disqualified him on July 28.

The cavalcade of Nawaz drove to Jattiumra through Ring Road. Hamza drove the jeep his uncle was sitting in. At Jattiumra, security was beefed up before their arrival while the workers kept staying outside the premises for a long time after Nawaz Sharif reached there.

The workers welcomed Nawaz at Jattiumra by means of studding red and yellow flowers to write huge ‘welcome.’ They were also seen ecstatically chanting slogans of Nawaz Sharif zindabad, wazire azam Nawaz Sharif, dekho dekho kon aya… sher aya aya etc.

On reaching Jattiumra, Nawaz first of all met his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. Nawaz hugged his mother and she kissed her son and Maryum on the forehead.

Nawaz then went to the grave of his wife and offered fateha for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He dined with her mother and other members of the family. At supper, dishes of Nawaz Sharif choice were prepared.