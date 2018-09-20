Share:

LAHORE - King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal met Chancellor and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday and briefed him about the ongoing projects of the varsity.

According to a press release,the vice chancellor also presented a latest copy of journal “ANNALS OF KEMU” to the Punjab governor. The journal has recently been indexed in the Master Journal List of Clarivate Analytics formerly known as Thomson Reuters.

The journal is accredited for award of PHD degree. Recently College of Physician & Surgeons Pakistan has included in its approved list of journals. The original research published in the journal will be exempted from dissertation writing.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Research Committee Chairman Prof Muhammad Saqib Saeed, Chief Editor Prof SairaAfzal and members of the editorial board focused on standard and quality assurance.

University has decided that quality of research will be given special consideration during promotion and for higher responsibilities. For transparency and quality, international standards eminent educationists and academicians Prof Aratekian, Prof Jannet Grant, Prof Johnkorbeek have been included in the International Editorial Board and in the list of international reviewers. The journal has honour of being accessed in more than 186 countries in the world to get latest research.

Later, Lord Nazir called on Punjab Governor and felicitated him on assuming the charge for the second term.