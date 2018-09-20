Share:

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has rebuffed the impression that release of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar was result of any deal.

“The persons who previously made fun of the ailment of my aunt Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, are now airing such rumours,” he told the media outside the party secretariat in Model Town on Wednesday.

Flanked by a good number of his party workers, Hazma said the release of Sharifs was triumph of the truth.

About future strategy, he said the party leadership would take the decision.

He added: “The Almighty does justice to everybody.

Truth can’t be hidden,” he said but regretted that Nawaz Sharif was in jail when his wife needed his presence and care at hospital. The sufferings of Nawaz Sharif will be counted for a big sacrifice on his part.”

He said NAB failed to address the queries asked before the court. The prosecution case was quite weak.

“Nawaz retuned in respect of the law. There are examples of the people who fled the country after court decisions against them.”