Share:

Islamabad-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Science (PIEAS) have finalized candidates for participation in Interaction with Lindau Laureates in Germany. In connection with this, interviews were held at the Commission Secretariat here. Dr Muhammad Majid, DrSpozmai Panezai, Dr Rabia Saleem, Tamveel Mujahid, Junaid Saif Khan, Arifa Mirza, Mamoona Nawaz, DrAmina Zafar, Wardah Mahmood, Komal Tauqeer have been selected for participation in the meeting.

Interaction with Noble Laureates is a joint venture of HEC, PIEAS, and the Council for Nobel Laureate Meetings in Lindau, Germany meant for Pakistani nationals studying or working in Pakistan. The eligibility criterion for participation in the Meeting requires the candidate to have a degree in Physics or related fields and a first-class academic career.

However, preference is given to those applicants who have top positions in board or university examinations and have research publications to their credit.

The project is being funded by HEC out of its recurring funds for the promotion of higher education and human resource development in Pakistan. This project provides a unique opportunity to talented graduates and young researchers of the country to interact with 40 to 50 Nobel Laureates and more than 600 scientists from all over world.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between PIEAS and the Lindau Council in June 2016, up to 10 scholars can participate each year in Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings. This year around 200 applications were submitted, out of which 29 applicants were shortlisted and interviewed. After the interviews, 10 applicants have been nominated and will be sent to Lindau Council in Germany.

The selection board comprised of Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC, DrNasir M Mirza, Rector, PIEAS, Dr Mutawarra Hussain, Dean (Research) PIEAS, Burghard Brinksmeier, Counsellor, Head, Press and Cultural Section, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Inge Iqbal, Director DAAD Information Centre, Islamabad, Dr M Aftab Rafiq, Programme Director, PIEAS, Dr Kamran Safdar, Member Noble Laureate Meetings Programme and subject experts including Dr M Masood ul Hasan, Dr S H Khan, Dr N M Butt, and Dr Abdullah Sadiq.