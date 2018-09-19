Share:

This is an arising report of United Nations, that is 25 million people are homeless and helpless in Pakistan. Day-by-day poverty is increasing among million people. Inspite of population of Pakistan is growing rapidly. At present Pakistan needs 2 million homes to build for indigence families who are homeless. Jobless people have not income source to survive their life anywhere.

I beseech the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan kindly resolve various problems of poor families.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, September 2.