Share:

SARGODHA/ATTOCK - Inspector General of Police Punjab Muhammad Tahir said that over 100,000 police personnel would perform duties to maintain peace in Punjab province while army and rangers services would also be gained for the purpose.

Addressing the media at Regional Police Officer office on Wednesday, he said that foolproof security measures had been chalked out across the province while district administrations would decide the suspension of mobile phone service according to their own respective situation.

He said that reform work had taken place after the formation of commission led by former IG KPK Nasir Khan Durrani. He added that political intervention was equal to nothing in the police department and police were working best to redress the public grievances.

He said that SHOs would not be appointed in their home districts. He termed the media as fourth pillar of state which was a linking bridge between police and the masses. He emphasised the need for better working relationship between police and media for the betterment of police image.

PML-N workers celebrated the suspension of NAB court verdict against Nawaz Sharif, Marriam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safadar by the Islamabad High Court. Hundreds of PML-N workers gathered at the residence of MNA Ch Hamid Hameed and shouted slogans while sweets were also distributed.

A Muharram mourning procession, surrounded by heavy police and Elite Force, was taken out from Imambargah Punjtani Attock city on Wednesday.

It was participated by a large number of mourners. The Azadars were reciting Nohas in groups and beating their chests. They offered Zuhrain prayers at Fowarh chowk. Addressing the mourners, Allama Aqeel Asghar said that Karbala teaches a lesson to the whole of humanity; it gives the message of upholding righteousness and truth for eternal success; Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) is not only a great hero of Islamic history but also the symbol of a unique philosophy and way of life which draws a line between noble and evil forces.

Similarly, the martyrs foiled the nefarious designs of devilish forces of Yazidiat against the righteousness of Hussainiat, he maintained. "It is need of the hour that we should realise our responsibilities as a nation and counter the nefarious designs of anti-Islam forces by promoting unity and religious harmony," he urged.

Later, the procession after passing through its traditional routes ended peacefully at Imambargah Hussania Attock Cantonment.

All the roads leading to the venue of the procession were heavily guarded and procession routes were barbed with iron wire and manned by Elite Force and rangers to handle any untoward situation.

The personnel of intelligence agencies also remained vigilant.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said that during holy days foolproof security would be ensured at all the Imambargahs and mourning processions; and no compromise would be made in this regard.