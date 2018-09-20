Share:

Environmental tribunal dysfunctional

The Punjab Environment Tribunal (PET) has become dysfunctional as its quorum was incomplete owing to retirement of its member general. PET Chairman Judge Shazib Saeed had written a letter to Chief Secretary for extension of the tribunal member general Muzaffar Mehmood whose period expired on August 31. “The officer since his appointment is working efficiently and has developed good institutional memory for helping the adjudication of the environment cases in the tribunal”. It is to be noted that the slot of the member of technical was already lying vacant.

The chairman keeping in view his good performance and understanding of the environmental issues recommended that he may be given three years extension under PET Rules 2012.–Staff Reporter

‘Corrupt’ traffic officials fired

The city traffic police department on Wednesday terminated from service eight traffic officials on the charges of corruption. A police spokesman said the punitive action was taken after allegations of corruption proved against the officials. Reportedly, these traffic officials used to collect cash from transporters and hawkers and owners of truck-stands. Those dismissed from their services included traffic warden Junaid, Muhammad Haroon, Muhammad Akram, Sagheer Ahmad, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Imran, Shahid Iqbal, Abu Bakar, and constable driver Liaqat. The spokesman also claimed that four of the eight traffic officials were punished repeatedly on corruption charges in the past. The department has also recommended a criminal case against Inspector Sultan Zafar who got retirement from service a few months ago. –Staff Reporter

Policemen get rewards

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar has distributed cash reward and commendatory certificates to officials for excellent performance. According to a press release, Inspector Maqsood Gujjar, Inspector Muhammad Arsahd, SI Hussain Farooq, SI Muhammad Akram, SI Muhammad Frooq, SI Shakeel Khurshid, SI Rizwan Latif, ASI Muhammad Ali, ASI Basharat Ali, Head Constable Muhammad Tariq, HC Asif Naveed, HC Junaid Ahmad, Constable Qasim Yousaf, Shahid Mehmood, Muhammad Nadeem, Rizwan Ahmad, Muhammad Ahmad, Muhammad Ijaz and Lady Constable Irum Zubair have got cash reward and certificates. DIG Operations Lahore Shehzad Akbar has said on this occasion that Police officers have been appreciated for excellent performance performing their duty. Lahore Police feels proud for having such excellent performance by Police officers and officials. Police officers and officials for showing excellent performance will always be appreciated by the command.

Every religion teaches humanity: Minister

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustino Wednesday said that every religion teaches humanity and have to work together included minorities to establish peace around the world. He expressed his views during a meeting with a delegation led by Reverend Arif Khurram and Moderator/Bishop Lahore, Church Council of the Genetic Church in Pakistan. The delegation comprised Riaz Khurram, Nadeem Basharat, Sohail Shahzad and others. The provincial minister told the delegation that justice would be ensured at any cost and without any discrimination. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to protect the human rights especially minorities' rights across the country. The delegation assured the provincial minister to play their positive role in the betterment of Christian community.–APP