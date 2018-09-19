Share:

Scientists hopeful of

finding the Endeavour

AFP

SYDNEY

The centuries-long hunt for the remains of famed ship the Endeavour - the vessel used by James Cook on a voyage of discovery to Australia and New Zealand - could be nearing an end. A team of marine archaeologists from Australia and the United States said Wednesday they believe they may have found the site where the vessel was scuttled in 1778.

“Early indications are that the team has narrowed the possible site for the wreck of HMB Endeavour to one site, which is very promising,” said Kevin Sumption, head of the Australian National Maritime Museum.

That site is in Newport Harbour in the US state of Rhode Island.

“A lot more detailed work, analysis and research has to happen before we can definitively say we have found the remains of James Cook’s HMB Endeavour,” Sumption cautioned.

The Endeavour has entered popular lore thanks to Cook’s voyages, which brought the British into contact with New Zealand and eastern Australia and foreshadowed the colonisation of the continent.

Today a replica of the cramped and surprisingly small vessel sits in Sydney’s Darling Harbour, as a reminder of a pivotal point in the history of modern Australia.

After being used by Cook the Endeavour was decommissioned and sold to a commercial owner.

It was scuttled with 12 other vessels in Newport Harbour during the American War of Independence in 1778, but the remains have never been found.

Almost since it was sunk a series of expeditions have sought to find the ship or relics from it.

China has second-most

AI companies

Xinhua

SHANGHAI

China has the second-largest number of Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies in the world, trailing only the United States, according to a blue paper published Monday. The blue paper was published by Gartner, an information technology research and advisory company, and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), in Shanghai at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2018. “The number of AI-related companies in China continues to grow and now ranks second in the world,” said Liu Duo, president of CAICT. She said the number of AI-related patent filings has hiked in China since 2015 and the scale of the AI market has also developed drastically, especially concerning voice and image recognition technology.

Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu are regions where domestic AI companies are developing the fastest, Liu added.

Despite the fast development of the industry, Liu also warned companies about potential ethics and legal risks the technology may bring about.

“As AI empowers our daily lives and production, we need to try to avoid controversies or harmful effects it may cause,” said Liu.

Phil Todd, managing Vice President of Gartner, said his company has seen a drastic increase of AI-related consultations in recent years, but research covering over 3,000 companies showed that only four percent of them have invested in and utilize AI technology.

“Some technologies are at the peak of inflated expectations. When they were implemented, they would crash and face difficulties,” said Todd, adding that the key to AI application is to choose the right business and suit the customers’ needs. Enditem

China to launch Long

March-9 rocket in 2028

Xinhua

BEIJING

China plans to launch the heavy-lift carrier rocket Long March-9 in 2028, said an official of China National Space Administration (CNSA) at the World Conference on Science Literacy 2018 on Tuesday. Li Guoping, director of the Department of System Engineering of the CNSA, said that the length of the Long March-9 will exceed 90 meters, and the rocket would have a core stage with a diameter of 10 meters. It would be able to carry a payload of 140 tonnes into low-Earth orbit, five times that of the Long March-5, said Li. The rocket’s capacity would also reach 50 tonnes for Earth-Moon transfer orbit. China is also developing a medium space rocket, the Long March-8, which is expected to make its maiden flight in 2020. The Long March rocket series have been launched 284 times, sending more than 400 spacecraft into space.

Self-flying glider 'learns'

to soar like a bird

AFP

PARIS

Scientists have created a self-flying glider that uses machine learning to navigate rising air currents, in an experiment that could help our understanding of how birds migrate.

Soaring birds ride warm air passages known as thermals to fly and gain height without needing to flap their wings, although no one knows exactly how they do it. To gain insight into what cues birds instinctively use to catch an updraught, researchers from the University of California San Diego equipped a pilotless glider with an on-board computer allowing it to change direction on the basis of real-time measurements. To help navigate the ever-changing environment, they used machine learning - the glider, which has a wingspan of two metres (six feet), in effect teaches itself how to fly by evaluating each variation in air currents and receiving a reward for every "correct" decision that resulted in increased altitude.

In a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, the team reported that after just 15 hours of test flights, the glider had "learned" how to optimise its position and developed a strategy to catch the warm updraughts.

"We find it very impressive as the glider had no prior knowledge about atmospheric physics or aerodynamics," Massimo Vergassola, lead study author, told AFP.

Whereas several other studies have shown how fast machines can learn strategies or form algorithms to solve complex problems, thermal updrafts change nearly constantly, making the gliders' task extra taxing.

By studying how the glider learned to respond to physical stimulus in flight, Vergassola and his colleagues believe that birds might also take certain physical and visual clues to help them climb thermals, saving vital energy needed for long migrations.

Species such as the bar-tailed godwit and shorebird, that can fly upward of 11,500 kilometres (7,145 miles) without stopping, would not be able to do so without these skills.

"The (glider's) strategy shows quite good performance in ever-changing aerial environments," Vergassola said.

"We believe that soaring birds could in fact perform more complex planning computations or use additional navigational cues, such as clouds."