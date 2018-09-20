Share:

Lahore - Javeria Khan will lead the national women team for the tour of Bangladesh as well as the home series against Australia in the absence of regular captain Bismah Maroof.

Javeria, 30-year old veteran of Pakistan women's cricket, takes over duties in the absence of regular captain Bismah Maroof, who is recovering, after undergoing surgery for sinus problems. There is a chance Maroof could be fit for the series against Australia, however.

Pakistan have named the same squad for both tours as well as for both formats, and much of it is unchanged from the one that took on Sri Lanka in June. Umaima Sohail, the 21-year old all-rounder could be in line to make her international debut, while Sidra Nawaz retains wicket-keeping duties. Pakistan will play Bangladesh in four Twenty20 Internationals (October 1, 3, 4 and 6) and one One-day International (October 8) in Khulna.

Later, the team will fly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend a four-day acclimatisation camp from October 11 to 14, before featuring in a bilateral ‘home’ series against Australia. The series comprises of three ODIs (October 18, 20 and 22) and as many T20Is (October 27, 29 and 30). The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Cricket Championship which is also a qualification process for the next ICC Women’s World Cup.

At the conclusion of the home series, the women’s team will depart directly from Malaysia to West Indies to participate in the ICC Women’s World T20. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘B’ along with Australia, New Zealand, India and Ireland with the group matches to be staged in Guyana from November 9. Pakistan will also play two warm-up matches against South Africa and Bangladesh on Nov 4 and 6 respectively.

PAKISTAN WOMEN SQUAD: Javeria Wadood (captain), Bibi Nahida, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Rashid, Sidra Nawaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar.

RESERVES: Kainat Imtiaz, Iram Javed, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Saba Nazir.