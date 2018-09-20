Share:

RAWALPINDI - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar were released from the Adiala Jail hours after the Islamabad High Court accepted their petitions seeking suspension of their imprisonment awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield corruption reference here on Wednesday.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal ordered release of Sharifs after receiving court verdict.

The Sharifs were accorded a tumultuous welcome by a huge number of PML-N leaders and supporters who gathered outside the jail. They showered rose petals on motorcade of Sharifs. They chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later on, the troika was transported to the Benazir Bhutto Islamabad Airport from where they flew to Lahore through a special aircraft.

The motorcade of Nawaz Sharif was being shielded by police, Elite Force commandos and Rangers from the jail to the airport to avoid any untoward incident.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz remained in jail for 70 days after NAB held them at the Lahore Airport on July 13 and shifted to Adiala Jail.

Earlier, the verdict of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in favour of deposed prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar has broken out joys among the leaders, workers and supporters of PML-N.

The jubilant workers of N-League distributed sweets among each other, taken out rallies and chanted slogans against Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. The most echoed slogan chanted by protesters of PML-N was “Go Imran Go”.

A large number of PML-N leaders and former ministers including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif also rushed to Adiala Jail to receive Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The other prominent leaders of PML-N were Senator Pervaiz Rashid, former minister Khurram Dastagir, ex-defence minister Khawaja Asif, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, ex-MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, former MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, former minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Talal Chaudhry, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Abbasi, Barrister Danial Gilani, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and many others.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif along with Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others also met with Mian Nawaz Sharif in the office of Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, where Shehbaz also offered sweets to Nawaz Sharif to celebrate their release.

PML-N candidate for NA-60 Sajjad Khan had also brought out a mammoth public rally at Committee Chowk to celebrate release of Sharifs from Adiala Jail.

Holding banners, portraits of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and party flags, the participants of rally were dancing on drum beats. The mess of PML-N workers on Murree Road triggered a massive traffic jam at the Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Bagh, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Waris Khan and its suburbs.

Later on, Sajjad Khan, the PML-N candidate from NA-60, and his private secretary Raja Mazhar proceeded towards Adiala Jail along with large number of jubilant workers to receive Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar.

On Circular Road, All Pakistan Motorcycle Association Chairman MA Haroon Sheikh celebrated the release of Sharifs from prisons by distributing sweets. The chairman who used to handcuff himself daily to register his protest against the incarceration of Sharifs went to Adiala Jail where he opened the handcuffs.

In Saddr, PML-N leader and Chairman Zakat Committee Haji Mehmood Guddu had arranged a special ceremony to celebrate the release of Sharifs from Adiala Jail after IHC suspended their punishment awarded by an accountability court in Avenfield Corruption Reference. The participants prayed to Allah Almighty for good health and well-being of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar. They also distributed sweets among people in Coala Centre Saddr.

Union Council (UC) Bashindot Zubair Kiyani and other voters and supporters of N-League also gathered at Central Office of PML-N Chowk Pindori, Kallar Syedan and celebrated the release of Sharifs from Adiala Jail. The joyful supporters of PML-N distributed sweets among each other.

In UCs of Lohdara and Sagri, Chairman Raja Shehzad Younis, Vice Chairman Raja Younis and Raja Javed Ashraf also celebrated the release of Sharifs from prisons by holding a rally and chanting slogans against PM Imran Khan and his party members.

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, Rawalpindi police had made special arrangements for guarding the rallies proceeding towards Adiala Jail. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf also deputed extra force of traffic wardens to control traffic rush and to facilitate the citizens on release of Sharifs from Adiala Jail.