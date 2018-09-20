Share:

ISLAMABAD - On one hand the suspension of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s sentence rejuvenates and rekindles the hope among the crestfallen and dejected party workers while on the other hand it has given boost to the election campaigns of party candidates contesting on national and provincial assembly seats mainly from the Punjab.

Setting aside the legal implications and technicalities of the suspension of sentence of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Mohammad Safdar in Avenfield Properties case, their release on bail would definitely give boost to the election campaigns of party candidates in the arena for 11 national and 26 provincial assembly seats across the country.

As out of the total 37 National and provincial assemblies’ seats on which by-polls would be held on October 14 nine National and 13 provincial assembly seats are in Punjab and the impact of Nawaz Sharif’s release would likely be enormous and may swing the things in the PML-N favour, a political analyst commented.

In the media chat outside Islamabad High Court after the pronouncement of the verdict of suspension of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s sentence, PML-N central leaders, including Mushahid Ullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aourengzeb, Kh. Mohammad Asif and others said that their point was validated by the court as NAB had failed to establish corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif and his other family members.

“It is the victory of justice and PML-N point of view on the corruption cases against Sharif family has been vindicated,” Kh Mohammad Asif said adding that the other cases would also be trashed by the courts as NAB probe could not find a corruption of single penny against Nawaz Sharif.

Political analysts said that this new narrative of PML-N would give boost to their politics particularly in the Punjab and the party would fully exploit this in the election campaign of their candidates vying for national and provincial assembly seats in by-polls.

On the other hand Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf still struggling to overcome the worst economic crisis would definitely feel the heat of the hike in the gas prices and some stringent measures they have to take in the revised budget and PML-N and their other opponents would surely play with it to defeat the ruling party in the by-polls.

Usually in by-polls the party in government wins the elections but in the given situation it seemed a bit difficult for the PTI candidates to bag maximum seats in by-polls particularly in the Punjab where the release of Nawaz Sharif, though on bail, may swing things in their favour.

But some political analysts said that as the Sharif family had recently suffered a loss of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif and other family members would be attending to the people coming for her condolence so he (Nawaz Sharif) may not play some active role in the election campaign of his party candidates in the by-polls.

But in case Mian Nawaz Sharif would come out to play some active role in the by-polls and will address a few public rallies he could turn the table on his political opponents and swing things in PML-N favour.

Political analysts said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf had formed both federal and Punjab governments in coalition with smaller parties, and that too with a thin majority, and in case PML-N would manage upset by winning majority of these seats in by-polls it could become in a position to create more problems for fragile governments led by PTI in Centre and Punjab.

These political observers said that it all depend on the demeanour of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif if he would come out strong and vociferous against the government and actively run the party’s election campaign in Punjab he has potential to bring out party activists and make things odd for the ruling alliance.

After July 25 elections PTI had vacated six National Assembly seats, four by Imran Khan and one each by Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Major(retd) Tahir Sadiq. Besides these seats two National Assembly seats were vacated by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and one by Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Election on NA-60, Rawalpindi, and NA-103, Faisalabad, had been postponed due to conviction of PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi and suicide of one of the contesting candidates, respectively.

The vacated National Assembly seats include NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad, NA-131 Lahore, NA-243 Karachi, NA-65 Chakwal, NA-69 Gujrat, NA-56 Attock, NA-63 Taxila and NA-124 Lahore.

There are 13 provincial assembly seats in Punjab on which by-elections will be held. They include PP-3 Attock, PP-27 Jhelum, PP-87 Mianwali, PP-103 Faisalabad, PP-118 Toba Tek Singh, PP-164 and PP-165, Lahore, PP-201 Sahiwal, PP-222 Multan, PP-261 Rahim Yar Khan, PP-272 Muzaffargarh, PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan and PP-296 Rajanpur.

Some nine provincial assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on which by-elections will be held include PK-3 and PK-7 Swat, PK-44 Swabi, PK-53 Mardan, PK-61 and 64 Nowshera, PK-78 Peshawar and PK-97 and PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan.

Two provincial assembly constituencies each from Sindh and Balochistan where by-polls will be held include PS-87 Malir and PS-87 Khairpur; and PB-35 Mastung and PB-40 Khuzdar respectively.