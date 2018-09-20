Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the chief executive officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and others on a petition questioning appointment of PIA Chief Human Resource Officer Asma Bajwa.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi issued notices on a petition filed by Nabeel Javed Advocate.

Earlier, petitioner's counsel arguing before the court submitted that Asma Bajwa had been appointed in violation of rules and regulations. He submitted that the PIA had sought applications from Pakistani nationals for the slot through an advertisement but this condition was totally ignored at the time of appointment and a British national, Asma Bajwa, was appointed.

He submitted that the apex court had already imposed ban on contractual appointment in the airlines but despite that Asma Bajwa was appointed to the slot on contract. He pleaded with the court to question from respondent that under what authority she was performing duties. The court after hearing initial arguments issued notices to Asma Bajwa and PIA CEO and sought reply.