Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will organise a stakeholders meeting to review increase of livestock productivity under the theme of Prime Minister's 100-day agenda to develop a concrete plan for revamp of livestock sector, at City Campus.

Representatives of federal government, officials of L&DD Departments of all provinces, FAO, Punjab Breeding Authority, Pakistan Dairy Association, Buffalo Breeders Association (Punjab), Corporate Dairy Farmers Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Tanners Association, Dairy & Cattle Farmers Association, Meat Export Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Poultry Association, progressive farmers and a large number of stakeholders, academicians and researchers of all over the country will also be present.

Various issues related to productivity of dairy and meat farms, improving productivity of small dairy farms, milk and milk-based products' quality, meat quality and lesser demand for products which can boost the sector would be discussed to find effective suggestions and technical inputs from stakeholder to develop a concrete plan to deliver on the Prime Minister's commitment to revamp the livestock sector.