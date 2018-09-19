Share:

LOS ANGELES-Lindsay Lohan will appear in the ‘Life-Size’ sequel.

The 32-year-old actress portrayed Casey Stuart in the 2000 fantasy-comedy film alongside Tyra Banks and, although she won’t be able to reprise her leading role due to a clash in her scheduling, she will be making an appearance in some capacity.

Speaking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Tyra - who played Eve in the movie - explained: ‘’She has this new TV show on MTV about this club so she couldn’t make it, which was sad. [Lindsay] will be in the movie in some kind of way. We’ll see where that ends up. I actually think we are going to surpass expectations because [for] me as a producer and actor in it, it surpassed my own expectations.’’

‘Life-Size’ starred Lindsay a young girl who accidentally brings her doll (Banks) to life but the 44-year-old model has admitted the second movie will see Eve grown up. She said recently: ‘’Five years, four scripts, and finally we decided, Eve needs to grow up. She’s been around for a while. She’s been alive for a while. She needs to grow up and experience more adult things.

‘’So, you’re going to see a very different Eve. The idea was: ‘Let’s do a movie for young adults,’ so this is going to be an edgy Eve that you see, an edgy ‘Life-Size 2.’ The script is being written right now so even I don’t know 100 percent, but it’s definitely going to be like: ‘Oh my God Eve does WHAT? Cover your eyes!’’’

Tyra announced that a second film was in the works back in July on Instagram and at the same time revealed that ‘’magnificently fierce’’ Francia Raisa - who donated her kidney to her best friend Selena Gomez - will be starring alongside her.

She said ‘’Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2. It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. I’m so excited to announce who will co-star with Eve 2.0...the magnificently fierce.’’