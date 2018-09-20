Share:

LODHRAN: Social organisation Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) President Ali Khan Tareen inaugurated Clean and Green Lodhran Campaign by planting a sapling in Shaheed Kanjoo Hall, and prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan.

The Inaugural ceremony was held in cooperation with LPP, USAid's Youth Work Force Development Project, District and Municipal Committee Administration. Tareen said, "Through clean and green Lodhran campaign we have started the task of making Lodhran clean and green and also beautiful. We will expand the campaign from 16 wards to 30 wards. LPP's team, Administration and community members deserve appreciation for running this campaign successfully."

Cricket League season 3 opens

PTI leader and LMS South Punjab Director Ali Khan Tareen inaugurated the season three of "Last Man Stands" Cricket League in Lodhran. Addressing a press conference during the inauguration ceremony, he said that LMS Cricket League had also been started in Multan followed by Lodhran and soon it would start in Bahawalpur, Vehari, DG Khan, Rajanpur and other areas to.–Staff Reporter