ISLAMABAD - The meeting on foreign investment for lapidary and gemstone mining was concluded in Peshawar on Wednesday. M/s Strategic Swiss Partners (SSP) Dato Hisman led a two-member Malaysian business delegation on the foreign investment for lapidary and gemstone mining.

The meeting was organised by the Board of Investment (BoI) and was chaired by CEO KP BoIT, Nazir Ahmad Awan, said a statement issued by BoI here Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Khyber Paktunkwa (KP) government departments including KP BoIT, KP EZDMC, KP Mine and Mineral Department, SMEDA, FATA Investment Facilitation Authority and Gems and Gemological Institute of Pakistan.

While addressing the opening session, the CEO KP BoIT said that Pakistan with its 207 million strong consumer base, growing economy and skilled workforce, offers an excellent opportunity to the Malaysian company for investment in KP. He invited them to benefit from Pakistan’s lucrative and liberal investment policies. He assured them of government’s full support and facilitation of their investment in Pakistan.

Deputy Director, Prime Minister’s Office BoI, Engr Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan's economy was going through a transformation with large scale infrastructure development and connectivity projects being undertaken under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said it is high time for Malaysian companies to explore Pakistan which is fast becoming a regional hub for trade and business in Mining and Minerals.

Dato Hisham, business partner of M/s Strategic Swiss Partners (SSP) appreciated the BoI and IFC’s Initiative to hold the meeting in Peshawar and elaborated on the interests of their investors regarding investment in Lapidary and Gemstone Mining in KP.

He also emphasized that his organization would only encourage agreement with the government of KP and not private sector on Mining.

Representative of KPEDZMC shared with the visiting delegation regarding a KP government's owned company wherein they can have a JV and can convince the KP government for PPP on Emerald Mining. The Department of Mines and Minerals KP also expressed its favorable views on the proposals.

Representative of Fata Investment Facilitation Authority (FIFA) endorsed the proposal, however requested the delegation to submit a letter of interest along with their profile, experience, success stories and business plan so that a proper homework is ensured and a relevant reply is framed for the company.

On the occasion, Naveed Masood, Director, Gems & Geological Institute of Pakistan apprised the delegation regarding the conventional infrastructure being employed at the institute wherein student are trained to become entrepreneurs in future.

Dato Hishm also agreed to visit the facility.

Nazir Ahmad Awan, CEO KP BoIT also held separate meeting with Dato Hisham, Maznah and Engineer Muhammad Asif and discussed the modalities of approaching the government of KP for their interest in getting leases of Mines on PPP mode.