LOS ANGELES-Mariah Carey has returned with the playful new song ‘GTFO’.

The 48-year-old singer has been hard at work in the studio working on her first album since 2014’s ‘Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse’, and the lead track was intended to be ‘’light-hearted’’ before the star bares her soul. She said: ‘’I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious. ‘’I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light?hearted spirit.’’ The second single ‘With You’ is due to follow in October. Mariah - who announced plans to extend her Las Vegas residency ‘The Butterfly Returns’ into 2019 - recently said the record will cover the whole range of emotions she has been feeling following her highly-public split from her ex-fiance, billionaire businessmen James Packer, in 2016.

She said: ‘’I’ve been working on my new album for a while. This is a labour of love and I’m really excited. This is me at this moment in my life being able to express myself as a writer and a singer. I’m just really in a good place.

‘’My fans just want to hear me express myself and speak from the heart and sing from the heart. Some of the record is lighthearted and fun, and some [songs] I really went deep in terms of the lyrical content. There’s a nice cross-section of things.’’

The ‘Hero’ hitmaker - who has seven-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon - released the single ‘I Don’t’ with rapper YG last year.

The song was previewed during an episode of her E! docuseries, ‘Mariah’s World’, and samples the Donell Jones song ‘Where I Wanna Be’.

A title and release date for Mariah’s 15th studio album is yet to be confirmed.