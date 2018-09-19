Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Heidi Klum says Mel B is ‘’doing really well’’, despite her plans to enter rehab. The 43-year-old star announced in August that she was going to enter a clinic to receive treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following the death of her father and the breakdown of her marriage to film producer Stephen Belafonte. The 45-year-old model is on the ‘America’s Got Talent’ panel with Mel, and she thinks the Spice Girls star seems to be coping despite the circumstances. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’To me, she seems [to be] doing really well. ‘’Yeah, spirit is up. She’s excited to come to work. We’re having a good time together.