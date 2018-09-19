Share:

LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus is reportedly refusing to release a diss track she penned about Nicki Minaj.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker fell out with the 35-year-old rapper back in 2015 when the latter branded the former Disney star a ‘’bitch’’ on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

But it looks like Miley is keen to put their feud to rest now as she has scrapped plans to drop a song from her upcoming new album that features harsh lyrics about the ‘Chun-Li’ hitmaker.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’One of the tracks was a diss against Nicki because she feels like she has never been able to explain herself. But she no longer wants to release it, as she doesn’t want to make things any worse. Instead, most of the new tunes on the album are about her desire for independence.’’

Miley isn’t the only one who has fallen out with Nicki in recent years as just this past month the ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker has made enemies with Travis Scott and Cardi B.

Nicki started a feud with Travis a few weeks ago when she accused him of using his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and eight-month-old daughter Stormi to rake in more album sales.

Her temper got the better of her when her new album ‘Queen’ landed behind his latest LP ‘Astroworld’ in the Billboard charts - meaning he claimed the top spot.

A few days later, Nicki hit the headlines again when she got into a scrap with Cardi at a New York Fashion Week party after she allegedly bad mouthed her two-month-old daughter Kulture.

Speaking after the altercation, which was captured on camera, Nicki said: ‘’You knew that when that footage came out, you were about to look dumb.

‘’So your team, they hurry up and put out a statement. I didn’t stop anyone’s bags. She had to say that because she has built her career of sympathy and payola.

‘’The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon people who have their life together.